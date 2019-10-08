Fremont PD chief fired amid sexual assault case

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — After being charged with inappropriately touching a woman while on a bus trip, Randall Wright has been fired from his post at chief of police in Fremont.

On Monday, in its first meeting since Wright was charged, the Fremont City Council terminated him effective immediately. The council said in a Tuesday statement it would not be commenting further.

Wright was arraigned last week on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one each in Kent and Ingham counties.

A woman says he assaulted her in June while they were returning from a Detroit Tigers game, a trip they took with the Fraternal Order of Police. The woman told News 8 that Wright, who she said was drunk, made inappropriate comments about her body and touched her “aggressively” despite her objections.

Wright was placed on paid administrative leave when the allegations became public last month. Sgt. Jon Getting has been in charge of the Fremont Police Department since then, and will remain so until a replacement is hired.

Wright previously declined to comment to News 8.