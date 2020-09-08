Fremont Cinemas closing permanently due to pandemic

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan movie theater says it is closing its doors for good, and it’s all because of the pandemic.

Fremont Cinemas, located at 1027 W. Main St. in Fremont, made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Operators of the longtime theater say that having no sanctioned reopening date in the future has forced them to close and declare bankruptcy.

And no official reopening date means no new movies.

In the post, theater operators said they reopened at the end of August — before Gov. Whitmer gave the go-ahead to do so. When Warner Brothers told them they couldn’t show “Tenet” until they were officially allowed to be open, it was the last straw. Now the theater must pull the flick from screens after this weekend.

Fremont Cinemas’ last day of business is Wednesday, Sept. 16. Anyone with gift cards or passes are encouraged to use them before then.