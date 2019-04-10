Fremont-area Meijer set to open May 21

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has announced the opening date for its new store near Fremont.

A ribbon-cutting will be held May 21 to mark the opening of the store on S. Green Avenue north of W. 48th Street, just west of Fremont. There will also be a grand opening celebration with special deals and events starting May 26.

The new 155,000 square-foot store created about 300 jobs in the Fremont area. It is among five Meijer superstores opening in the Midwest this year.

The store’s gas station opens April 25.