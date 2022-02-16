Free speech debate underway for Ferris professor suspended over viral video

This image from video provided and taken by Barry Mehler shows Mehler during a 14-minute YouTube video at the start of a new term at Ferris State University. (Barry Mehler via AP)

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A debate over the First Amendment is playing out in court for the Ferris State University professor suspended over a profanity-filled video to students.

Professor Barry Mehler, 74, is suing Ferris State in federal court to try and get back in the classroom. The university suspended him on Jan. 11 for the video, which was his message to students to begin the semester. It’s since been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube.

In the 14-minute video, he said the students “are just vectors of disease to me, and I don’t want to be anywhere near (them).”

Mehler later said he was “performing” in the video as a way of criticizing the school’s COVID-19 policy. According to his attorneys, “no reasonable person could watch the video” and think he was “insulting or harassing his students.” They argue Mehler’s speech is protected by the First Amendment.

“I see 50 selfish kids who don’t give a (expletive) whether grandpa lives or dies,” Mehler said. “So if you want to expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID, then stay the (expletive) away from me. If you don’t give a (expletive) over whether grandpa lives or dies, then by all means come to class.”

The video opened with Mehler wearing a $300 astronaut-like helmet because “it’s dangerous to breathe the air.”

As both parties wait for the case to move forward in Grand Rapids next month, the university is defending its decision to suspend the professor. In a court filing on Monday, Ferris State attorneys said he has no right to curse out students or administrators in class.

“I’m a (expletive) tenured professor,” Mehler said in the video. “So if you want to complain to your dean, (expletive) you, go ahead. I’m retiring at the end of this year, and I couldn’t give a flying (expletive) any longer.”

The university argues this doesn’t qualify as free speech because “university classes are for enrolled students, not public forums where free speech occurs.”

Ferris State attorneys also said students dropped out of the class, and this opened the university to possible harassment claims.

Retired Brigadier Gen. Michael McDaniel, a constitutional law professor at WMU-Cooley law school, told News 8 if you watch the entire video and get context, the “university has a problem.”

“I think people have just seen the little (part) where he’s referring to students in a profane way or as ‘vectors of disease.’ Which he was doing, but he was doing when he was referring to the school’s COVID policy, which is clearly a matter of public concern,” McDaniel said. “It may be offensive, but I think it’s protective free speech.”

McDaniel explained that during Mehler’s speech, he referred to a scene from the first episode of the HBO series “Deadwood.”

“That contains the profanity that upset the most people,” McDaniel said. “Talking about his attendance policy, he refers to the Calvinistic concept of predestination. I think if you watch it in its entirety, he’s trying to do two things: He’s trying to sustain the students’ attention and emphasize certain policies to them through using rather provocative examples.”

A big question in this case, according to McDaniel, is whether the use of profanity constitutes “harassment,” creating an “intolerable classroom environment.”

“What works against Professor Mehler is that he does refer to the students by this profane language, and he has to therefore then pull it back and explain that he is doing so only to make his point, that he was quoting or paraphrasing from a soliloquy in Deadwood,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel called this a “very important case” that will have an impact across the region, “if not the country.”

A hearing is set for March 7 in Grand Rapids to determine what’s next for the case.