Free Davenport class helps COVID-19 unemployed land jobs

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a job, Davenport University has a class to get you in the right direction.

Davenport is offering a free virtual course called Communications 120 – Presentation Techniques to help people make an impression with employers. The course goes over how to make cover letters, resumes and LinkedIn profiles stand out. It also helps people with job interview skills.

The course was created last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started to have initial conversations about people losing their jobs in all sorts of industries, from hotels to restaurants, shut down completely,” said Brian Davis, dean of Global Campus and Academic Systems at Davenport. “We were really worried that our community was going to be suffering and need some assistance.”

The seven-week course is open to anyone who had a full-time job on March 1, 2020 but was eventually laid off or furloughed.

“It’s really targeting people who are not yet students at Davenport,” Davis said. “If you were employed and lost a job last year or this year due to COVID, this is our offering to you to get back on your feet.”

In addition to the lessons learned, those who complete the course also earn college credit.

“If you do decide it’s time to go back and get a new degree or pursue college education for the first time, you’ve already earned three college credits, that has a tremendous value,” Davis said.

A couple hundred people took the course last year. Davis says there were many success stories including one woman who landed a job rather quickly.

“She went through a cover letter and resume work early in the semester,” Davis said. “Someone gave her a compliment on her resume, and she ended up with a job before the course was finished.”

The course begins on May 10. For more information on the course and how to sign up, you can head to Davenport’s website.