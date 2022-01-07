Fraternity at Eastern Michigan U. is sued to stop parties

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed a lawsuit to try to temporarily stop parties hosted by a fraternity at Eastern Michigan University, citing sexual assaults and excessive alcohol consumption.

Delta Tau Delta has created a public nuisance, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Washtenaw County. A public nuisance lawsuit is a legal strategy sometimes aimed at drug houses or other crime dens.

This lawsuit also seeks sexual assault and alcohol awareness training. The fraternity hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

Separately, local and national chapters recently settled a lawsuit with at least 10 women who said they were assaulted.