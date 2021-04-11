Frankfort installing lights to improve beach safety

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — A popular summer town along Lake Michigan is trying to improve beach safety through technology.

Frankfort will use cellular phone networks and weather data to update lights installed at the beach entrance and at the pier. Signs will explain the different lights and beach conditions.

The northern Michigan city received a $12,000 grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

Police say at least 12 people have been swept off the Frankfort pier since 2018, including three who died.

The lights will be installed in May.