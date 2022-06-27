GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — That Fourth of July cookout is going to cost you a bit more this year.

Prices for many popular cookout foods are up, like burgers, ice cream, chicken and homemade potato salad.

Michigan Farm Bureau says the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people is $69.68, which is up 17% — or about $10 dollars — from last year. The bureau blames ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

(Courtesy Michigan Farm Bureau)

One bright spot is strawberries, which cost 86 cents less than they did last year.

