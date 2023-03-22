LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Another victim of the Michigan State University shooting has been released from the hospital, campus police said.

On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted that one of the two students that remained in Sparrow Hospital following the Feb. 13 shooting had been released. The student had previously been in fair condition.

Just one student remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Three students have already been discharged. One of them identified himself, saying he survived a bullet to the chest and had emergency surgery the night of the shooting. Police have not named any of the other injured victims and they have not identified themselves.

The Feb. 13 shooting killed three students: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.