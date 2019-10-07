Fourth man dies after plane crash near Lansing

Authorities respond to a plane crash at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport on Oct. 3, 2019. (WILX)

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fourth passenger on a plane that crashed near Lansing has died.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27, of Plainfield, Indiana, died over the weekend.

Bennett had been in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital following Thursday’s crash near the Capital Region International Airport in Watertown Township, northwest of Lansing.

Authorities said six people from Indiana were aboard the Socata TBM 700 single-engine plane heading from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis to the Lansing area airport when it crashed.

Three men were killed in the crash: 46-year-old Neil Alan Sego of Trafalgar; 51-year-old John Thomas Lowe of Greenwood and 67-year-old Timothy Joe Clark of Franklin.

The sheriff’s office says another passenger, 42-year-old Aaron Blackford of Frankton, remains in critical but stable condition. There was no update on the condition of 48-year-old Joel Stewart Beavins of Franklin, who was also critically injured in the crash.

Airport authorities said the airport’s control tower received an emergency signal from the aircraft, but it’s unclear if that signal was transmitted before or after the crash.

Conditions were misty and cloudy at the time of the crash, but investigators could not say whether weather was a factor in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.