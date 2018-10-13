Four injured in drunken, reckless driving crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured after careless driving while under the influence of alcohol lead to a crash Saturday morning in Austin Township.

It happened around 4:06 a.m. on 170th Avenue south of 8 Mile Road east of Stanwood in Mecosta County.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Big Rapids resident, who had been drinking was driving carelessly when the accident occurred.

Deputies say the vehicle was doing donuts in the intersection of 170th Avenue and 8 Mile Road when it struck a stop sign. The driver continued south on 170th Avenue doing burn outs when the vehicle lost control and ran into a tree.

Authorities say a 22-year-old woman from White Cloud, a 26-year-old man from Stanwood and a 22-year-old woman from Conklin all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

The driver had very minor injuries.