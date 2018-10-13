Michigan

Four injured in drunken, reckless driving crash

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 08:29 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 08:29 AM EDT

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured after careless driving while under the influence of alcohol lead to a crash Saturday morning in Austin Township. 

It happened around 4:06 a.m. on 170th Avenue south of 8 Mile Road east of Stanwood in Mecosta County.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Big Rapids resident, who had been drinking was driving carelessly when the accident occurred. 

Deputies say the vehicle was doing donuts in the intersection of 170th Avenue and 8 Mile Road when it struck a stop sign. The driver continued south on 170th Avenue doing burn outs when the vehicle lost control and ran into a tree.

Authorities say a 22-year-old woman from White Cloud, a 26-year-old man from Stanwood and a 22-year-old woman from Conklin all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

The driver had very minor injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure