Founders taproom in Detroit reopening Thursday

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Company says it will reopen its taproom in Detroit on Thursday.

The taproom has been closed since last fall after details of a racial discrimination lawsuit became public and sparked outrage.

In the lawsuit, a black employee claimed he was watched more closely and disciplined more harshly than his white co-workers. During a deposition, a manager at the taproom refused to acknowledge whether the employee was black. That lawsuit was later settled.

Founders says it will donate income from the taproom to Detroit charities for the next three years.

“After three months of progress behind-the-scenes, now is the best time to honor our commitments in Detroit and reopen the Detroit taproom,” said company co-founder and CEO Mike Stevens in a news release. “While our intentions were good when we first launched the taproom in 2017, we need to make more efforts to connect in meaningful ways with the City of Detroit. We’re going to do this right and we look forward to sharing the journey with our fans, community partners and business partners.”

In addition, Founders say it’s partnering with the city and Detroit At Work to hire more Detroit residents. Additionally, the company is working to create a hospitality training program for the city’s residents.

The company says it’s also working with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan to establish a health and wellness program for the community.