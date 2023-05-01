GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly six years, Founders Brewing is closing its Detroit Taproom for good.

The brewery said the closure is a result of less foot traffic after temporary Covid closures. Founders said it is working to find other positions for employees who were impacted by the closure. It thanked its customers, Mug Clubbers and friends for support.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve you,” wrote Founders in a Twitter statement.

The Detroit location, which opened in 2017, was temporarily closed for a period in 2019 after a racial discrimination lawsuit that also caused Founders to pull out of a beer festival and its diversity and inclusion director to quit. The company eventually settled the suit.