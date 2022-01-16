These are the best beers in Michigan, BeerAdvocate says

(STACKER/WOOD) — Some times referred to as Beer City, USA, Grand Rapids and the rest of West Michigan has an abundance of local breweries.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts, not just in Michigan but across the whole country. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 — all while beer consumption, on average, was declining. As of 2019, more than 90% of California’s population lived within 10 miles of a craft brewery.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change — as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

With the increase in the number of microbreweries, taprooms, brewpubs and craft breweries, the sector has also led to enormous job growth over roughly the same period, with a 55% increase in the number of brewery employees. The industry was hit especially hard by the shutdowns and social distancing restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. On-premise spending accounted for 50% of the craft beer industry’s total sales in 2019. In 2020, the industry took roughly a $6 billion hit and eliminated more than 22,000 jobs.

Another important byproduct of the explosion of the craft beer industry is the sense of community it has fostered. Supporting small businesses like local breweries and taprooms is a way for people to connect over and about beer, to appreciate the renaissance of the millennia-old tradition of brewing.

Breweries have popped up across West Michigan, but not all beers are created equal.

Stacker compiled a list of the top ten highest rated beers in Michigan using ratings from BeerAdvocate. While some beer drinkers may prefer an IPA or a lager, Michigan appears to have a thing for stouts.

Seven of the 10 beers are stouts, along with two old ales and a porter. Five of the beers that made the list are made by Grand Rapid’s Founders Brewing Company.

It won’t come as a surprise to Michigan beer lovers that Founder’s CBS tops the list at number one, and KBS came right behind at number two. KBS – Maple Mackinac Fudge also got a nod, landing at number seven.

Nine of the ten beers come from breweries in West Michigan. Two beers from Transient Artisan Ales in Bridgman made the list, a porter from Perrin Brewing Co. in Comstock Park made the list and a stout from Dark Horse Brewing Company in Marshall made the list.

Kuhnhenn Brewing Company in Clinton Township near Detroit claimed the number three spot with its Fourth Dementia – Bourbon Barrel-Aged, an old ale.

The top ten rated beers in Michigan are:

#10. Black Biscuit (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (266 ratings)

– Beer type: Old Ale

– ABV: 10.5%

#9. Kentuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 14.5%

#8. No Rules (Perrin Brewing Co.)

– Rating: 4.49 / 5 (1,401 ratings)

– Beer type: Porter – Imperial

– ABV: 15.0%

#7. KBS – Maple Mackinac Fudge (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 11.0%

#6. Breakfast Stout (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.51 / 5 (17,810 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – Oatmeal

– ABV: 8.3%

#5. Plead The 5th – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Dark Horse Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.52 / 5 (3,353 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial

– ABV: 11.0%

#4. Canuckley (Transient Artisan Ales)

– Rating: 4.57 / 5 (135 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 14.5%

#3. Fourth Dementia – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Kuhnhenn Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.55 / 5 (2,020 ratings)

– Beer type: Old Ale

– ABV: 13.5%

#2. KBS (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.6 / 5 (14,052 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 12.3%

#1. CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout) (Founders Brewing Company)

– Rating: 4.64 / 5 (6,717 ratings)

– Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

– ABV: 11.3%

