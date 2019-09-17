Former U-M, Virginia admin named interim MSU provost

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The former president of the University of Virginia is taking over as the interim chief academic officer at Michigan State University.

Teresa Sullivan replaces June Youatt, who stepped down earlier this month as the federal government levied a $4.5 million fine against MSU for its handling of sexual abuse complaints against Larry Nassar.

Starting Oct. 1, Sullivan will serve as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. She previously held the same post at the University of Michigan. She went to Virginia in 2010 and retired as president last year.

“I love MSU, and I’m committed to helping where I can,” Sullivan, a 1970 Michigan State graduate, said in a Monday statement. “I intend to work with the faculty, staff and students to further the university’s academic and research mission. Supporting the success of the faculty and the students is the most important focus of the provost, and I’ve made it my life’s work and mission to achieve these goals at all universities I’ve had the honor to serve.”

Michigan State says it will conduct a nationwide search for someone to fill the provost job on a permanent basis. Further details on that search, including a timeline, have not yet been announced, but a release from the university indicated Sullivan would hold the post through the end of the academic year.

Nassar, a former sports doctor for MSU and USA Gymnastics who molested his patients under the guise of providing treatment, will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving long sentences on child pornography and sexual assault charges.