GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers says he’s sick of the current state of politics.

“We have serious problems,” Rogers, a Republican who represented mid-Michigan in Congress between 2001 and 2015, said. “This sugar-high, slap-you-in-the-face-style politics feels good and it gets your juices going, but it doesn’t solve anything.”

He created a website called leadamerica.org with the goal of “changing the narrative,” he told News 8.

“I think (the state of politics is) making the country weaker and weaker and weaker. And our adversary, our strategic adversary in a strategic competition, China, the Communist Party of China, is getting stronger and stronger in their understanding of how they can beat us in technology and diplomacy in militarily and economically,” Rogers said. “We thought, let’s get out there and try to get people to realize, hey, America’s still an amazing place. … We have to start being a bit of a happy warrior about things we have to change to make it better, to get to move forward so that we can compete and protect prosperity for future generations.”

Rogers is spending time in places like New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina. Speaking to News 8, he wouldn’t say he’s running for president, but he also didn’t deny it outright.

“What we’re trying to do is we really did want to start this organization to help change the narrative … and the way you do that is showing up at places that are going to have an outsized impact on what the presidential field and the presidential election in 2024 looks like,” he said. “We’ve been to those places and what we’re finding out is people are hungry for solutions and effort to bring the country back together and what can happen.”

He said people have suggested he run and that he would “have to certainly evaluate it.”

In the Republican field for 2024, former President Donald Trump has said he will run again. Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has declared her candidacy. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is also widely expected to run.

Speculation that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might be interested as a Democratic candidate if President Joe Biden doesn’t run has been met with flat denials from Whitmer. Biden has still not officially declared for a second term.