GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As fall approaches, the time draws near for candidates and potential candidates for next year’s election to emerge.

The open U.S. Senate is sure to draw a lot of attention. Former Republican Congressman Peter Meijer has confirmed to Political Reporter Rick Albin that he is exploring the possibility of running.

Meijer, who served one term in the U.S. House, was defeated in a primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate after Meijer cast one of ten Republican votes to impeach the then-President after the events of Jan. 6.

Only two of those Republican members who voted to impeach were re-elected.

Another high-profile Republican, former Congressman Mike Rogers, is also said to be considering a run. Nikki Snyder, a member of the State Board of Education, is also running as a Republican as well as others who may get into the race. For Democrats, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and actor Hill Harper are running.

Former state Rep. Leslie Love and State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh are just a few of those considering getting in.

It is quite possible that this field could grow with more viable candidates hopping on board given the rare nature of an open U.S. Senate seat and a political environment full of uncertainty that may lead other established politicians to take a look at running in 2024.