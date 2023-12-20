GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Mike Rogers says technically, he believes he is the first and only candidate to qualify for the ballot so far, and he has started collecting endorsements from what he calls a key group of professionals: law enforcement.

Rogers spoke with News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin earlier this week while he was in Grand Rapids.

“The good news for us is that in eight weeks when we announced, eight weeks later we had 30,000 signatures in the box ready to go. That’s really never been done,” Rogers said. “And that tells us, candidly, we’re the only candidate qualified to be on the ballot today — really, really important.”

Keeping people safe, he says, will be a key issue in the 2024 race.

“And the endorsements of the issues that are really going to matter, crime and border security, is going to be a big deal in this election,” Rogers continued. “As it should be. It’s affecting Michigan.”

Rogers says he thinks people are ready for a “law and order candidate” and points to his endorsement by 24 sheriffs from around the state, as well as the Police Officers Association of Michigan.

The former Congressman is one of a number of Republicans who have indicated their intention to run for the open seat created by the retirement of longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Among other notable names in the GOP contest is former West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer.