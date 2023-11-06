GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Congressman Peter Meijer has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 Republican Primary.

“My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation,” Meijer said in a news release. “We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future.”

Meijer, who served one term in the U.S. House, was defeated in a primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate after Meijer cast one of ten Republican votes to impeach the then-President after the events of Jan. 6.

He looks to replace Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced early this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024.