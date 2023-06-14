GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan educator who was let go from his job last year in Tecumseh now faces a lawsuit stemming from an incident that happened at a previous job.

A lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan accuses Dennis Niles of assaulting a student in 2018 while he was the principal of Mio AuSable Middle & High School in Oscoda County.

The victim, Kobi LeDuc, was a seventh grade student at the time. According to the lawsuit, after searching LeDuc’s locker, Niles slammed the student into a locker before throwing him to the ground and kneeling on his back, seemingly hard enough for LeDuc to eventually lose consciousness.

These two still images of surveillance video are included in a federal lawsuit filed this month against a former Michigan principal who allegedly assaulted a student in 2018. The time stamps claim to show when the student passed out and the defendant still kneeling on the boy’s chest more than two minutes later.

The Michigan Revised School Code explicitly states “restraints that negatively impact breathing” are prohibited under all circumstances, including emergencies.

“(The) plaintiff did not pose any reasonable immediate threat to the safety of Defendant Niles at the time of the Defendant’s unconstitutional conduct. Defendant Niles’ use of force was not justified at its inception or any point thereafter,” the lawsuit reads.

It also states that surveillance video of the incident shows Niles continue to restrain the student for more than two minutes after it appears he passed out. LeDuc’s lawyers say the force was so intense that it caused hemorrhaging of the blood vessels and left bruises on the boy’s neck.

The lawsuit also targets the Mio AuSable Board of Education and a teacher, Timothy Miller, who reportedly witnessed the entire incident and never stepped in on the boy’s behalf.

According to MLive, Niles was hired as the principal of Tecumseh High School in November 2020. He was placed on leave and reassigned to a new position in 2022 after other “less than professional” allegations were levied against him. Months later, The Daily Telegram reported Tecumseh Public Schools and Niles reached a separation agreement.

LeDuc is asking for $75,000 plus court costs.