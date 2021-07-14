Former priest sentenced in sex abuse cases in UP

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — A former priest has been ordered to spend eight to 15 years in prison in connection with the sexual abuse of teens in the 1980s in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says 75-year-old Gary Jacobs was sentenced Tuesday in Dickinson County Circuit Court in Iron Mountain for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Jacobs also was sentenced in May in Ontonagon County to eight to 15 years in prison following a guilty plea in April to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The Diocese of Marquette has said Jacobs was removed from ministry in 1988 and left the state.

Nessel’s office filed charges against a number of clergymen after launching a massive investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests in 2018.