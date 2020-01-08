Former MSU football coach, trustee George Perles dead at 85

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — George Perles, the former Michigan State University head football coach who went on to be an MSU trustee, has died.

Perles coached the Spartans from 1959 to 1970 as a defensive line coach.

He then moved on to the NFL where he was as assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1972 to 1982.

In 1983, Perles became the head coach of the Spartans and stayed in that position until 1994. His head coaching record is 68-67-4.

Perles took on the role of the athletic director in 1990. He stayed in that position for two years.

In November 2006, he was elected as a Democrat to the Board of Trustees at Michigan State. He resigned from his position as a trustee in November 2018 for health reasons.

