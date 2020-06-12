Former MSP detective: ‘Something’s going to have to change for sure’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A professor at Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School and former Michigan State Police detective lieutenant is sharing perspective on nationwide calls for police reform, arguing change must start with how officers are hired, trained and held accountable.

Lewis Langham spent 25 years with MSP before pursuing a legal profession. He pointed out Michigan is already ahead of some other states when it comes to standardized training for law enforcement, but agrees more can be done in the state.

“Police officers need more training and sensitivity courses and racial diversity-type courses in order to be able to treat all people fairly. That’s what they’re (protesters are) calling for right now. The other part is, and I know there’s a handful of states around the country that don’t even have standards like we have MCOLES, Michigan Coalition of Law Enforcement Standards,” Langham explained. “I think what they’re asking for as far as reform, they want transparency in what police are doing. What they’re doing, why they’re doing it and are they allowed to do what it is they’re doing? I think it’s a combination of the citizens and the police departments and the police officers understanding, OK, this is our role, this is what we’re allowed to do legally. And the problem comes in is what happens when they overstep their bounds and use excessive force in situations?”

Langham said he thinks more can be done to vet people who show interest in law enforcement. It would be a way to identify the “bad apples” before they have a chance to commit egregious actions.

“From my perspective as far as reform, it starts at the very beginning: Who are you hiring? What type of background checks and background investigations have you conducted of this person before you offer them a job, give them a gun and send them out to encounter the general public?” Langham said. “For me, it starts at the very beginning in the hiring and recruitment process, to weed out officers that should never be hired by any police department anywhere. Once you tackle that, you’ve eliminated a lot of problems in the future.”

He believes calls for the end to qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits in many situations, will maintain nationwide attention and bans on chokeholds, like Grand Rapids announced this week, will continue to be a stance taken by police departments.

“You have to eliminate things like that so every officer knows this is not allowed and you have to take those things away,” Langham said.

Langham started his law enforcement career as a road trooper and said he understands the added stress officers are under right now.

“Say I stop someone on a traffic stop. I go up to the car, they have a misdemeanor warrant or any other kind of warrant out for their arrest,” he shared as an example. “I order them out of the car as a police officer, which you have a legal right to do. They refuse to get out of the car. Question: What physical actions can the police take that may be caught on video tape or someone’s cellphone camera that doesn’t look as though they’re violating someone’s civil rights?”

The current climate can make what is legally allowed a difficult choice.

“Can I yank them and pull them out of the car forcefully? Or do I have to stand on the side of the road until they decide to get out of the car? That can be very frustrating,” Langham added. “There needs to be some understanding, as far as I’m concerned, because if I’m out there back in my time, if I’m out there, what can I do? Can I grab that person? Legally you can, but it doesn’t look good once it hits the cellphone camera.”

He worries officers may become conditioned to avoid altercation despite certain situations justifying it.

“I hope it doesn’t get to the point where officers say, ‘I’m not getting in trouble. I took this job for the right reasons. I need to be careful because I need to go home to my family. I need to protect my family. I need this job. I want this career, so I don’t want to be the first officer on the scene.'” the former trooper said. “All these things are going through their head and I understand why they’re thinking that way and I hope it doesn’t get it that point.”

Langham said George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has forced police departments to become more transparent and accountable to their own communities, but he’s also calling for those communities to be understanding in how that necessary change is achieved.

“I think everyone needs to be fair about what’s happening. I mean, you can’t run a police department out of town,” he said. “I need them, you need them, everybody needs them. So when you look for legislative changes or community activists look for changes in a police department, the only thing I would suggest is make sure they’re reasonable. You can’t eliminate law enforcement agencies throughout this country.”