Former MDHHS chief to testify before House committee today

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon discusses coronavirus restrictions in the state during a Jan. 13, 2021, press conference at the Capitol in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon will testify before the state House Oversight Committee today.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will stream live on woodtv.com.

When Gordon left unexpectedly and with no explanation in January, questions immediately surfaced about why. Word then broke that he was paid $155,000 in severance and that he signed a nondisclosure agreement that didn’t allow him or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to comment on the circumstances about his departure. Republicans called it hush money. Even after the confidentiality clause was dropped, Whitmer and Gordon have still not talked about what happened.