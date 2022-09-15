MASON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kent County sheriff’s deputy accused of attacking a paralyzed man following a road rage incident in mid-Michigan has been formally charged.

In an Ingham County courtroom Thursday morning, Marcelo Aranda was arraigned on a count of assault or assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

The alleged assault happened near Lansing three weeks ago while Aranda was off duty and involved a man who was already paralyzed from the chest down.

Tyler Leuken told News 8 there was a road rage incident and he pulled off the highway to a rest stop. He said Aranda followed him and came up to his car, yelling, and then pinned him under the steering wheel. He said he and his passenger told Aranda he couldn’t breathe, after which Aranda pulled him from the vehicle, threw him to the ground and punched him in the face. He said he needed several stitches for a split lip.

Aranda accused Leuken of driving drunk. Leuken was ultimately charged with operating while intoxicated.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department announced earlier this week Aranda had been fired.

Aranda’s bond was set at $750. He is expected back in court on Oct. 3 for a pre-trial hearing.