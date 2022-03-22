GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Traverse City-area firefighter who used to serve in Holland died last week.

David McDonald was working for Grand Traverse Band Fire and Rescue, which serves the Ottawa and Chippewa tribe in Leelenau County and the Pleasant Plains Fire Department in Baldwin.

“During the time that Firefighter McDonald served our community he touched many lives. His memory will live on through his brothers and sisters in the fire service,” Grand Traverse Band Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Before that, McDonald was a firefighter for the Holland Department of Public Safety for more than 14 years. He was the Paid On-Call Firefighter of the Year in 2018.

“David was proud of his profession and his abilities to serve and help others,” Holland DPS said on Facebook.