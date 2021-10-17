Former Congressman Dan Benishek dies

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek (R-Crystal Falls), who represented northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Congress, died Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 69.

“Today, Yoopers and Michiganders lost a fighter,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Congressman Benishek represented the spirit of ‘Sisu’ during his time in office. In Congress, he championed our men and women in uniform, advocated fiercely for veterans, and worked to protect Sleeping Bear Dunes. As a physician and an elected official, Dan put people first. My thoughts are with his wife, children, and grandchildren.”

After funeral arrangements are announced, Whitmer’s office said a release will be issued to lower the United States and State of Michigan flags in his honor.

“Representative Dan Benishek served the first district of Michigan with honor and distinction, and I am very sad to hear of his passing,” Michigan Republican Party Chair Ron Weiser said in a statement. “I first worked with Dan in 2010 when the MIGOP assisted him in flipping the First District from blue to red. I also worked closely with Dan during his time in Congress and saw firsthand how his conservative principles guided his leadership in his community. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife, Judy, and the rest of their family who are surely mourning his loss.”