Former basketball star Tony Tolbert dies, had COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Tolbert, a former Michigan high school basketball star who played at two Michigan universities, has died at age 50.

Friends and family say Tolbert was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after not getting the vaccination. He died Monday.

Tolbert played basketball at Michigan after an extraordinary career at St. Martin DePorres High School. He transferred to Detroit Mercy and played two seasons there, leading the Titans in scoring both times.

Despite playing only two seasons, Tolbert was 16th on Detroit Mercy’s all-time scoring list when he finished his college career.