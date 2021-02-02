Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country.

Ford says the manufacturing investments will go toward production of the new Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

