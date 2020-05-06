Food assistance now available for nearly 90K college students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new statewide initiative is giving eligible college students access to food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 90,000 college students in the state are eligible for the program.

Students involved in Career and Technical Education courses who attend class at least part time will now be able to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The effort comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Labor Economic Opportunity with the end-goal of keeping Michigan competitive by keeping students in school as the economy recovers.

About 30 schools in the state qualify for the Perkins Postsecondary CTE program, including as Grand Rapids Community College and Ferris State University.

Those interested still have to meet all requirements of the Food Assistance Program and need paperwork from their school to show they are enrolled.