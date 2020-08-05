Flags to lower for MSP trooper who died following crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor a Michigan State Police trooper who died Friday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Ionia County.

U.S. and Michigan flags should be lowered within public buildings and ground across the state to honor Trooper Caleb Starr.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” Whitmer said in a press release. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters.”

The crash happened the night of July 10 on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township, near Saranac.

Authorities say 28-year-old Thomasina Shani Jones’s car crossed the center line and collided head-on with Starr’s cruiser. Both Jones and Starr were injured.

Starr had to be freed from his cruiser and was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remained for three weeks. He died at the age of 33.

Starr had been with MSP for about two years and worked out of the Lakeview Post. A GoFundMe account has been created to support his wife and two daughters.

Jones was arraigned in Ionia County Monday afternoon on four criminal charges, including second-degree murder.