Flags to be lowered to half-staff for late Rep. Dale Kildee

In this Aug. 22, 2010 file photo, then, U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee, D-Mich., talks with people before Rev. Jesse Jackson’s speech at the UAW Region 1-C building in Flint, Mich. (John Ehlke/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Flags at the state Capitol will be lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor the late former U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee.

Kildee, a native of Flint, died Oct. 13 at the age of 92.

A Democrat, he served in the state Legislature for over a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years. Before that, he worked as a teacher in Detroit and Flint.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in ordering flags lowered. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education, and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

His nephew Dan Kildee now holds the same office that Dale Kildee held.

Whitmer encouraged Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday.