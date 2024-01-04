LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When you see U.S. and Michigan flags at half-staff Thursday across public buildings and grounds, there’s one fallen soldier’s name to have in mind.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski, 23, a Royal Oak native, died in a training accident at Camp Pendleton in California.

To coincide with the funeral on Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and state flags at the State Capitol and on public grounds to fly at half-staff.

“Matthew represented the best of Michigan as he served our nation in uniform,” Whitmer said in a news release. “A proud husband, son, and brother, he leaves behind a legacy that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Bylski, a vehicle commander in the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, died as the result of a tactile vehicle rollover on Dec. 12, according to CBS Detroit.

Camp Pendleton, where Marine Sgt. Matthew Bylski died in a training accident in December (CBS NEWS)

The rollover happened as the vehicle made a ground movement during training, according to Marine Corps officials. Fourteen other Marines were also involved in the exercise; one is at the hospital in good condition, and others have been treated and released.

Bylski grew up in Royal Oak and went to Hazel Park High School, where he played football and baseball. He has a wife, Lexi; a father, Ken; mother, Sandra Rogoff; and a brother.

Bylski’s awards and decorations include the following:

Two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals

Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation

Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

Whitmer said flags should return to full-staff Friday.