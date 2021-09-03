First West Nile virus cases of year in Michigan found

by: Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It’s the height of mosquito season in Michigan and the first West Nile virus cases have been found in residents in the southeastern part of the state.

West Nile virus, as well as Jameson Canyon virus have been found in mosquitoes tested in several southeastern counties as well as Kent County in western Michigan.

The state health department is advising residents to take preventive measures to keep from getting bitten by mosquitoes. That includes wearing shoes and socks, using insect repellent and ensuring that the doors and windows in homes are repaired and have tight-fitting screens.

