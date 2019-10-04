First vaping illness death confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials have confirmed Michigan’s first death tied to a vaping-related lung illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it was alerted to the man’s death on Wednesday. State health officials say they cannot release any other details about the patient because of privacy laws.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS repeated the agency’s urgent warning against vaping until a nationwide investigation has determined what specifically is causing the outbreak of severe lung injuries.

As of Oct. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,080 cases of lung illnesses tied to vaping. Since August, Michigan has reported 30 confirmed or probable cases of lung issues tied to vaping, all in the Lower Peninsula.

MDHHS says the patients have ranged in age from 16 to 67 years old. Most have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness.

According to the CDC, about 75% of those sickened vaped with marijuana products in combination with nicotine or alone. However, no specific device or e-liquid has been identified as the cause.

Health officials say e-cigarette users who develop shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, fever, nausea or vomiting should immediately seek medical attention.

Anyone who vapes is urged to never modify any products or substances they inhale, and health officials say pregnant women, youth and those who do not use e-cigarette products shouldn’t start.

