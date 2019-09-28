First non-human case of EEE confirmed in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A deer was found to have contracted EEE Saturday in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Health Department.

Areas of the county were already going to be sprayed as a precautionary measure due to neighboring counties with confirmed cases, but now the spraying will act as a preventative measure.

The two sites that will be sprayed are the southeast area of Trowbridge Township (where the deer was found) and the southeast area of Gun Plain Township.

The spraying will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. Since the ability to spray is weather dependent, residents may check for any changes to the schedule and spraying updates on the state’s website.

Spraying, which is expected to last up until 4:30 a.m. Monday, will take place in 14 counties, they include: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

The product used for spraying is called Merus 3.0, an EPA-registered organic botanical adult mosquito insecticide that uses chemicals that are naturally found in chrysanthemum flowers, also known as mums.

The health department is not issuing any precautions at this time, and the spraying is not expected to have any effects on surface or drinking water.