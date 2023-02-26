GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of the deadly MSU shooting on Feb. 13 who was the first to be discharged from the hospital has been named.

In a post on Facebook, Troy Forbush identified himself as one of the eight vitims of the shooting and the first to be discharged.

“I took a bullet to my chest, had a brush with death, and almost didn’t make it if it weren’t for the incredible doctors who saved my life in emergency surgery that night,” the post said.

Forbush said he spent a week in the ICU and three days receiving additional care before being discharged.

“There was a time when I used to dream of getting into this school — now, I represent it. My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic. Alongside my family, firnds, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change,” he said in the post.

L-R: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

The Feb. 13 shooting killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner and injured five others, including Forbush.

Four students remain in the hospital. As of Thursday, one was in fair condition, two have injuries that are considered serious and one student is still in critical condition.