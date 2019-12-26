First Michigan pot businesses approved for delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Marijuana will be able to be delivered to homes in Michigan soon.

The first three recreational marijuana businesses have been approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan: Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature’s Releaf Burton in Burton.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the businesses were approved this week.

As of Thursday afternoon, LARA says there are 45 businesses with statewide adult-use licenses.

News 8 will have more details this evening, including when deliveries will begin.