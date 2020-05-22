Fire safety reminders this Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan officials are reminding everyone that fire dangers are expected to be high in parts of the state this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says fire danger is expected to be highest in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula Thursday, Friday and Monday.

The agency also released some tips for preventing fires this Memorial Day weekend and as all summer long.

“People need to be careful with backyard fires,” DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers said. “Keep a hose or water handy if you are burning or planning to use any type of fireworks.”

You can reduce the risk of fire from burning yard debris by checking current weather conditions and getting a burn permit. Never leave any fire unattended and make sure all fires are completely out before leaving an area.

The DNR also reminded you to be careful when using ATvs or outdoor machinery like lawn mowers in dry conditions. The heat from the mower or an ATV exhaust pipe can ignite dry grass while a trailer chain dragging on pavement can create sparks that set the grass on fire.

Make sure you are using safe burning practices by learning more about specific fire danger by region and find fire prevention tips.