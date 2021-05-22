Fire rips through historic downtown in Michigan’s UP

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Fire has damaged or destroyed buildings in a historic downtown block in Michigan’s far northern Upper Peninsula.

Video posted online by TV station WLUC shows a shower of bricks as a building collapsed in Calumet. Calumet is a village in Houghton County, 275 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

The fire began around 11 p.m. Friday. Hundreds of people flocked to the site to watch firefighters try to control the blaze. At least three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation or minor injuries. At least 30 people were displaced.

The grand opening of a roller rink in Laurium was turned into a fundraiser for people affected by the fire.