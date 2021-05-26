Fire in UP destroys couple’s dream to open gem shop

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Stories are emerging from people who were affected by a devastating fire last week in an Upper Peninsula community.
The fire destroyed three buildings in a historic block of Calumet.
In one of them, Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska had planned to open a gem and mineral shop in just a few days. They lost their apartment as well as a collection of coins, antique toys and mining maps.
Looper and Liuska have been able to salvage at least 100 pounds of an estimated 5,000 pounds of copper at the site.
Looper says he’s trying to stay positive. He says, “It sounds bad, but we’re Yoopers. We find a way to pick up the pieces.”