Fire-damaged Oakland Hills golf clubhouse to be rebuilt

A fire burns at the main building at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Firefighters battled a blaze at a more than century-old country club Thursday in suburban Detroit that’s hosted several major golf tournaments and is one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs. (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Oakland Hills Country Club’s century-old clubhouse, devastated last week by a fire, will be rebuilt and plans call for a replica of the stately white, pillared building that housed artifacts of some of golf’s biggest stars at the suburban Detroit course.

Rick Palmer, president of the Oakland Hills Country Club, said Monday board members who met Saturday “unanimously made an easy decision to determine that the restored, rebuilt clubhouse will be a replica of what the iconic clubhouse was before the fire.”

A fire that started Thursday morning in clubhouse’s attic space spread quickly throughout much of the 90,000-square-foot facility.

The clubhouse was built in 1922.