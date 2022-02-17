Fire at famed Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The clubhouse at a golf course in southeastern Michigan that hosted the majors, including the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, caught fire Thursday, according to reports.

WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, posted video of a large blaze at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Oakland County’s Bloomfield Township, about 25 miles north of Detroit.

There was a fire at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (WDIV)

It’s unclear what caused the fire Thursday morning or if anyone was injured.

WDIV also reports that the country club reopened in 2021 after being closed for a two-year, $12 million renovation.

According to the golf club’s website, its South Course opened on July 13, 1918. Recently, it hosted the U.S. Open in 1996, Ryder Cup in 2004 and PGA Championship in 2008.

