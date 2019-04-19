Michigan

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 08:20 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 08:20 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn't know of any related crashes or injuries. But it advises owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars.

Dealers will replace the bushing at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
8 things to know about Emily Schuitema 8 things to know about Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries