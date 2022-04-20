ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — As Mackinac Island prepares for its opening day Thursday, a long-running ferry service to the island has announced it will adopt a new name.

The Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is changing its name to the Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

The goal is to fully roll out the new branding by the end of next year. During the transition, the company says it will be known as the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

The company will begin 2022 services Thursday, with the ferries running to Mackinac Island from Mackinac City and St. Ignace. Visitors can expect to see the new logo added on dock signage this summer. The Star Line logo will be phased out next summer.

“The new name is easily recognizable to our customers and, while our name will change, we continue to be committed to providing the same great service, enjoyable rides and on time arrivals and departures that our guests have become accustomed to,” Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company, said in a Wednesday statement. “This collection of Mackinac Island Ferry companies has been a prominent group of legacy Michigan brands since 1878. From a business perspective, the strategic name change is a result of their accumulation under one company, allowing us to leverage a single brand name.”

For more information on the Mackinac Island Ferry Company, including ferry schedules, visit its website here.