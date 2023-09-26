BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The esports team at Ferris State University has had an incredible year.

Not only did the university unveil its brand new esports arena, the first of its kind in the state of Michigan, but now it has also been nominated for three national awards, including Institution of the Year.

The Scholars, a collegiate gaming symposium that was created by the same team behind the Esports Awards, has released its full nomination list. The list includes the Bulldogs in a variety of categories.

“We have a fantastic group of individuals that are the heart and soul of the program, and these nominations fuel our drive to lead Ferris Forward,” director Jono Eaton said in a statement.

Eaton was nominated for Program Director of the Year, and former Bulldog and recent Ferris State graduate Kyle Wilkowski is up for the Collegiate Student Leader of the Year award.

You can vote for the Bulldogs in each category until the polls close on Nov. 20. Click here to check out the nominees.