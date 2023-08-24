BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University is trying something new: a pet-friendly residence hall.

It’s one of the first universities in Michigan to do so, according to a Thursday release from the university.

In a brand new pilot program, students who live on the second floor of Cramer Hall will be able to bring cats, dogs and other pets starting this academic year.

There has been a lot of interest from students, the university said: The floor is completely full, and they’re expecting about 30 pets.

Director of Housing and Residential Life Lisa Ortiz said pets can help students with anxiety, depression and homesickness.

If all goes well, the program could expand in future years, according to Ortiz. There could even be a dog park.