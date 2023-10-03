GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University says Narcan is now available on its campus.

Ferris State announced Tuesday that Narcan dispensers have been placed on campus, at the Big Rapids Community Library and at Reed City’s Osceola County Health Department office.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, reverses an opioid overdose.

The dispensers were once newspaper sales boxes, the university said. They were placed by the federally-funded Central Michigan Recovery and Education Network, a program at Ferris State.

“Narcan saves lives, which is so necessary due to the rise of opioid use,” CMREN Project Director Gail Bullard said in a statement. “Our area is not immune and Naloxone being readily available is essential.”