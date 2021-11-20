Ferris State University investigating criminal sexual conduct

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police at Ferris State University are investigating an alleged act of criminal sexual conduct.

It happened Friday around 2 a.m. at a campus residence hall, the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety said in a tweet. It said the suspect and victim had met on a dating app.

“Exercise caution when using dating apps,” it said in the tweet.

The suspect has not been arrested.