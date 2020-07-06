Ferris State to offer students single rooms at lower rate

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan colleges are preparing for the fall and hoping to make it easier for students to stick to social distancing rules as coronavirus cases increase nationwide.

Ferris State University will offer students a single room for a double-room rate. The university already had planned to move to single rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic out of an abundance of caution and they’re hoping to make it cheaper for students to do that.

Allowing them to get a single room for the price of a double room will save students $1,750. To account for this, the university will be putting additional housing back online in the fall.

Officials say the changes will lower the amount of people in lobbies, programming, events and overall moving in and out of each hall.

